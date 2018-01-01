Guest Writer

TV's Original Home Shopping Host - TV's Billion Dollar Man

With more than three decades of sales experience, Circosta is television’s first home shopping host. He played a major part in creating the multi-billion dollar television home shopping industry and has logged over 25,000 hours of live selling on television, made over 75,000 product presentations and has, individually, sold more than $1 billion in merchandise. He is the author of the new book, Life’s A Pitch, owns Bob Circosta Communications and currently lives in Clearwater, Florida.