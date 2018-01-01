Bob Duggan

Robert Duggan has invested, expanded and developed many companies. He brought Sunset Designs to new heights in stitchery, brought fresh-baked cookie presentation to the public market, helped to develop micro-computer hardware through Government Technology Services, introduced the concept of “Patient and Physician Friendly” robotic surgery, and revolutionized friendly cancer treatments through Pharmacyclics, which recently sold for $21 billion.
Success
Don't Just Make a Difference. Make a Difference for the Better.
Making a difference for the better is my driving force today and it has never let me down.