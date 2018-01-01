Bob Marsh

Bob Marsh

Guest Writer
CEO of LevelEleven
Bob Marsh is CEO of LevelEleven, a sales gamification and CRM solutions company. Bob has almost 20 years experience in sales management. 

More From Bob Marsh

4 Ways Managers Mess Up Sales Contests
Ready for Anything

4 Ways Managers Mess Up Sales Contests

Sales contests are supposed to provide motivation for employees to increase sales, customers and profits. But if done incorrectly, they can do more harm than good.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.