Guest Writer
Bob Thompson is founder and CEO of research and publishing firm CustomerThink Corporation and editor-in-chief of CustomerThink.com, the world’s largest online community dedicated to helping business leaders develop and execute customer-centric business strategies. An author, keynote speaker and international authority on business management trends, he has been a thought leader in customer-centricity since 1998. His new book Hooked on Customers (April 2014) reveals the five habits of leading customer-centric firms.

Take a Tip from Bezos: Customers Always Need a Seat at the Table
Amazon

A close study of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos reveals one of the world's most innovative companies is rooted in one of the oldest ideas. The customer comes first.
