Boland Jones

Boland T. Jones is the founder, chairman and CEO of PGi. The company hosts virtual meetings with people in countries all over the world. 

Don't Let Caution Turn to Cowardice. Leave Doubt Behind.
You can't let yourself be paralyzed by the need to be as informed as possible lest you risk missing out on a key opportunity to grow your business.
4 min read
We've Become So Obsessed With 'Innovation' That It's Now Meaningless
For most of us, we're simply trying to provide valuable products and solutions and make a little money doing it.
4 min read
If You're Not Course-Correcting, You're Not Taking Enough Risks
Whether your business operates like a speed boat or a cruise ship, you'll eventually encounter mistakes that need to be addressed.
4 min read
Go Ahead, Destroy Your Comfort Zone
Seeking differing opinions and getting educated are a good start.
5 min read
Suits and Ties Be Damned: Bringing Startup Culture to Big Business
3 aspects of life at a startup that every business -- large or small -- should consider adopting.
5 min read
Learn the Valuable Lesson of Curiosity
An entrepreneur spells out three ways to mine intelligence in business, based on his friend CEO and former quarterback Fran Tarkenton.
4 min read
Chasing the Myth of Work-Life Balance
An executive reflects on his attempt to find an equilibrium between home and the entrepreneurial drive.
4 min read
2015 Collaboration Trends That Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know
Get a handle on the latest ideas about how teams, departments and businesses, nearby and in remote locales, can work together most effectively.
4 min read
Why Fear Is the Entrepreneur's Best Friend
Business leaders can learn to make peace with that pervasive sinking feeling.
5 min read
The Importance of New Blood to a Startup
Fresh staff can infuse an innovative spirit at your company -- even stir the pot. Here's how a hire can serve as a great motivational force.
3 min read
Memo to Entrepreneur: You're Not the Smartest One in the Room
Hurry up and truly make use of all the people resources around you. Your staff is brimming full of ideas.
4 min read
Why Are You Working So Hard?
The latest technological advances promise increased efficiency and productivity but have prompted even more labor. Here's one entrepreneur's solution.
4 min read
5 Ways Creativity Leads to Productivity
If the workplace environment is developed and nurtured in a certain way, the two can peacefully co-exist.
4 min read
5 Must-Have Skills of Intrapreneurs Inside Their Grown-Up Startups
Great entrepreneurs don't have to sell and start over once their businesses hit it big. Instead, they can transform themselves into intrapreneurs.
4 min read
10 Tips for Unleashing Your Creativity at Work
The magic process of idea generation is open to far more people than commonly thought.
4 min read
