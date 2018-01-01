Bonnie Lee is the founder of Taxpertise located in Sonoma, Calif., a firm providing bookkeeping, payroll services, QuickBooks Training, income tax preparation and tax problem resolution including audits, offers in compromise and other representation issues. She is also the author of Taxpertise: The Complete Book of Dirty Little Secrets and Tax Deductions for Small Business the IRS Doesn’t Want You to Know (Entrepreneur Press, 2009).
Tax Tips
How to Select a Tax Professional for Your Small Business
If you're an entrepreneur, it's critical to find a tax preparer who understands the tax implications of owning a small business as well as your particular needs in order to establish a beneficial relationship.
Tax Tips
5 Tax Planning Tips for Your Small Business
We're more than half way through 2014: Where does your business stand in terms of taxes?
Finance
Will Your Business Fall Victim to the Dreaded Tax Audit?
Even if you have all of your ducks in a row, the IRS could hand select your return to be audited. Here are some reasons why.
Finance
5 Year-End Tax Tips to Get You Ready for 2014
Taking some time now to get your finances and taxes in order can bring substantial savings come tax season.
Finance
Tax Tips for Writing Off Your Holiday Party
As we head into the holiday season filled with business events and parties, it's important to keep in mind that the IRS is strict with its tax-write off standards.
Finance
Five Rules for Writing Off Meals and Entertainment Costs
There's a fine line between business and pleasure when you're talking entertainment expenses. Learn what you can and can't deduct.
Finance
Don't Let the IRS Reclassify Your Business as a Hobby
Years of losses can leave some owners with nothing more than a hobby. Here's how to turn your fun venture into an enterprise.
Finance
A Year-End Tax Checklist
Follow these tips to take stock of your business's tax situation before the start of the New Year.
Finance
Beware the Email Tax Scam
A warning about a new phishing scam targeting taxpayers
Starting a Business
Tax Basics for Startups: Setting Up Your Books
Part two in a three-part series to help you build your business on a strong foundation.
Starting a Business
Tax Basics for Startups
Part one in a three-part series to help get your business started on a strong foundation.
Finance
Settling With the IRS: Your Questions Answered
Readers ask about hiring a tax pro and qualifying for a compromise.
Finance
Making Your Home Office Deduction Stick
Proper documentation could be your saving grace in case of an audit.
Finance
New 1099 Requirements for B2B Transactions
A recent tax code addition will mean increased paperwork for small businesses.
Finance
Is Your Home Office Deduction a Red Flag?
With more people working from home, the IRS has become surprisingly benevolent.