Bonnie Lee is the founder of Taxpertise located in Sonoma, Calif., a firm providing bookkeeping, payroll services, QuickBooks Training, income tax preparation and tax problem resolution including audits, offers in compromise and other representation issues. She is also the author of Taxpertise: The Complete Book of Dirty Little Secrets and Tax Deductions for Small Business the IRS Doesn’t Want You to Know (Entrepreneur Press, 2009).

How to Select a Tax Professional for Your Small Business
Tax Tips

How to Select a Tax Professional for Your Small Business

If you're an entrepreneur, it's critical to find a tax preparer who understands the tax implications of owning a small business as well as your particular needs in order to establish a beneficial relationship.
5 min read
5 Tax Planning Tips for Your Small Business
Tax Tips

5 Tax Planning Tips for Your Small Business

We're more than half way through 2014: Where does your business stand in terms of taxes?
4 min read
Will Your Business Fall Victim to the Dreaded Tax Audit?
Finance

Will Your Business Fall Victim to the Dreaded Tax Audit?

Even if you have all of your ducks in a row, the IRS could hand select your return to be audited. Here are some reasons why.
4 min read
5 Year-End Tax Tips to Get You Ready for 2014
Finance

5 Year-End Tax Tips to Get You Ready for 2014

Taking some time now to get your finances and taxes in order can bring substantial savings come tax season.
3 min read
Tax Tips for Writing Off Your Holiday Party
Finance

Tax Tips for Writing Off Your Holiday Party

As we head into the holiday season filled with business events and parties, it's important to keep in mind that the IRS is strict with its tax-write off standards.
3 min read
Five Rules for Writing Off Meals and Entertainment Costs
Finance

Five Rules for Writing Off Meals and Entertainment Costs

There's a fine line between business and pleasure when you're talking entertainment expenses. Learn what you can and can't deduct.
5 min read
Don't Let the IRS Reclassify Your Business as a Hobby
Finance

Don't Let the IRS Reclassify Your Business as a Hobby

Years of losses can leave some owners with nothing more than a hobby. Here's how to turn your fun venture into an enterprise.
4 min read
A Year-End Tax Checklist
Finance

A Year-End Tax Checklist

Follow these tips to take stock of your business's tax situation before the start of the New Year.
4 min read
Beware the Email Tax Scam
Finance

Beware the Email Tax Scam

A warning about a new phishing scam targeting taxpayers
5 min read
Tax Basics for Startups: Setting Up Your Books
Starting a Business

Tax Basics for Startups: Setting Up Your Books

Part two in a three-part series to help you build your business on a strong foundation.
5 min read
Tax Basics for Startups
Starting a Business

Tax Basics for Startups

Part one in a three-part series to help get your business started on a strong foundation.
5 min read
Settling With the IRS: Your Questions Answered
Finance

Settling With the IRS: Your Questions Answered

Readers ask about hiring a tax pro and qualifying for a compromise.
5 min read
Making Your Home Office Deduction Stick
Finance

Making Your Home Office Deduction Stick

Proper documentation could be your saving grace in case of an audit.
3 min read
New 1099 Requirements for B2B Transactions
Finance

New 1099 Requirements for B2B Transactions

A recent tax code addition will mean increased paperwork for small businesses.
3 min read
Is Your Home Office Deduction a Red Flag?
Finance

Is Your Home Office Deduction a Red Flag?

With more people working from home, the IRS has become surprisingly benevolent.
3 min read

