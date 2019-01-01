My Queue

Bonnie Marcus

Bonnie Marcus

Guest Writer
Executive Coach and Author

About Bonnie Marcus

Bonnie Marcus, M.Ed., is an executive coach and author of The Politics of Promotion: How High-Achieving Women Get Ahead and Stay Ahead. She is currently writing a book about women over 50 in the workplace.

 

The 3 Things Women Over 50 Can Do to Keep Their Jobs

The 3 Things Women Over 50 Can Do to Keep Their Jobs

'You went to school with Abe Lincoln, right?' an older woman exec was asked by a young colleague. Here's what she should have done in response.
