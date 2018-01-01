Brad Feld and Amy Batchelor

Brad Feld is co-founder of Foundry Group, a Boulder, Colo., venture-capital firm specializing in early-stage information-technology companies, and TechStars, a startup accelerator. Amy Batchelor is a managing director of the Anchor Point Fund, which makes grants to nonprofit organizations and a co-founder and partner of Social Venture Partners Boulder County. They are authors of Startup Life: Surviving and Thriving In a Relationship With an Entrepreneur (John Wiley & Sons Inc., 2013).