Brad Feld and Amy Batchelor

Brad Feld is co-founder of Foundry Group, a Boulder, Colo., venture-capital firm specializing in early-stage information-technology companies, and TechStars, a startup accelerator. Amy Batchelor is a managing director of the Anchor Point Fund, which makes grants to nonprofit organizations and a co-founder and partner of Social Venture Partners Boulder County. They are authors of Startup Life: Surviving and Thriving In a Relationship With an Entrepreneur (John Wiley & Sons Inc., 2013).

More From Brad Feld and Amy Batchelor

In the Startup World, Balance Breeds Success
Entrepreneurs

In the Startup World, Balance Breeds Success

Putting off your life until the business takes off may mean that day will never come.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.