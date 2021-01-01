Brendan Flanagan

Democratic Political Advisor

Brendan Flanagan has served as an advisor to Democratic candidates nationwide and is a former Obama for America staff member.

Economic Recovery

Post-Covid, the Federal Government Must Remain Committed to Helping Businesses

After showing a promising commitment to businesses throughout the pandemic, the government is now doubling down on damaging tariffs against China.

