Guest Writer

Co-founder and executive chairman, Smartsheet.com

Brent Frei is the co-founder and executive chairman of Bellevue, Wash.-based Smartsheet.com, an online spreadsheet-inspired collaboration tool. He was CEO and co-founder of Onyx Software Corporation, a CRM software company where he oversaw the generation of $600 million in direct revenue. In addition, he founded HarvestWest, a farmland investment firm.