Guest Writer
Co-founder and executive chairman, Smartsheet.com

Brent Frei is the co-founder and executive chairman of Bellevue, Wash.-based Smartsheet.com, an online spreadsheet-inspired collaboration tool. He was CEO and co-founder of Onyx Software Corporation, a CRM software company where he oversaw the generation of $600 million in direct revenue. In addition, he founded HarvestWest, a farmland investment firm. 

5 Reasons Why Pay Per Click Ads Work for Small Budgets
SEO

5 Reasons Why Pay Per Click Ads Work for Small Budgets

PPC ads are so effective that by the time you can afford more, you may not need more.
5 min read
5 Ways to Coach Your Employees to The Top of Their Game
Leadership

5 Ways to Coach Your Employees to The Top of Their Game

Coaching a sports team and running a company have quite a few things in common. Here are five ways to take a page from the coaching book.
4 min read
