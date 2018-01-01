Brett Arends

Brett Arends is a contributor for Fortune Magazine.

More From Brett Arends

Peter Thiel's Very Negative -- And Very Useful -- Advice for Entrepreneurs
Startup Basics

Peter Thiel's Very Negative -- And Very Useful -- Advice for Entrepreneurs

So you're a young dot-com wannabe launching your own venture. Here's what the successful entrepreneur and investor has to say.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.