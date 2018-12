Guest Writer

Attorneys, Alston & Bird LLP

Brett E. Coburn is a partner in Alston & Bird’s Labor & Employment practice group. He frequently counsels clients of all sizes on compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and related state and local laws.

Brooks A. Suttle is an associate in Alston & Bird’s Labor & Employment practice group. He has developed expertise in both the Fair Credit Reporting Act and state consumer reporting laws, and is currently assisting with his second defense of an FCRA class action lawsuit.