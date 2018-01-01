Brett Jackson

Artificial Intelligence
6 Critical Questions to Help Businesses Cut Through the AI Hype
Don't buy an artificial-intelligence 'solution' just because you can. Ask how AI's strengths align with your company goals and supplement other resources.
