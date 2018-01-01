Brian Ardinger

Founder of NMotion
Brian is the founder of NMotion, a seed-stage startup accelerator. He is also the co-founder of Econic, a consulting firm that helps organizations accelerate growth through startup-driven innovation and producer of the Inside Outside Innovation podcast. Brian was CMO at Nanonation, working with clients that included Pepsi, Target, Nike, Harley-Davidson and Royal Caribbean.

4 Ways to Thrive as an Entrepreneur Outside the Valley
Entrepreneurs

You don't need to be a founder in Silicon Valley to make it. Here are four ways entrepreneurs can take advantage of the growing resources of their startup community.
