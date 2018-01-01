Brian D. Evans

Entrepreneur Mindset
5 Ways to Know Whether You Have the DNA of an Entrepreneur
Persistent people who seek creative freedom often crave entrepreneurship.
Inspirational Quotes
The One Simple Quote That Has Driven This Serial Entrepreneur to Succeed
The author of 'Think and Grow Rich' and the inventor of the infomercial have this strategy in common.
Self Improvement
How to Do What You Love and Make Money Doing It
This self-development power couple shares their secret to success and happiness.
Branding
This Mindset Shift Is Key to Building a World-Class Network
Your peers, not a remote billionaire, are the foundation of a strong network.
Ready for Anything
5 Ways Billionaires Maximize Their Time
You can't get it back, and you can't store it. But you can make better use of it.
Networking
The Ultimate Networking Guide: 4 Ways to Expand Your Network
Follow these four networking strategies used by America's most successful entrepreneurs and watch your circle grow.
Managing Teams
These 4 Management Hacks Led to 2,388% Revenue Growth
Ignore the resume and focus on problem-solving skills. A team member who feels valued will do whatever it takes to get the job done.
Mobile Apps
3 Myths You Can't Afford to Believe About Startup Apps
Investing time, energy and money in these common 'truths' could lead to failure long before customers decide your fate in the app store.
Branding
6 Influencer Secrets From Oprah, Tim Ferriss and Tony Robbins
Being genuine and providing real value is the name of the game for building an influential brand.