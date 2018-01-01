Brian Foley

Brian Foley

Guest Writer
CEO of Buddytruk
Brian Foley has founded/co-founded five startups, and is currently CEO of Buddytruk, Inc. He has been recognized by Entrepreneur as a "Founder under 30 to Watch."

More From Brian Foley

5 Reasons Bootstrapping Your Business is the Best Thing You Can Do
Bootstrapping

5 Reasons Bootstrapping Your Business is the Best Thing You Can Do

Investors know those companies that are bootstrapped know how to run the business and ensure equity.
6 min read
Getting Through Thick and Thin With Your Co-founder
Co-founders

Getting Through Thick and Thin With Your Co-founder

Business partnerships often last longer than marriages. You have to make the right match.
4 min read
5 Ways Raising Money Is Just Like Asking for a Date
Fundraising

5 Ways Raising Money Is Just Like Asking for a Date

Approach investors with the notion the goal is to replicate the money they invest.
7 min read
The Many Logical Reasons to Lead With Your Gut Instinct
Leadership

The Many Logical Reasons to Lead With Your Gut Instinct

Remember the time when you walked into what turned out to be a phenomenal restaurant just because it felt right? It's OK to rely on those same feelings when running your business.
9 min read
You Think Your Startup Is Worth How Much?
Funding

You Think Your Startup Is Worth How Much?

Here are five ways to defend your valuation to investors.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.