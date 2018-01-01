Brian Hinman

Guest Writer

CEO at Mimosa Networks

Brian L. Hinman is co-founder, president and CEO at Mimosa, the culmination of his lifetime dedication to creating cutting-edge telecommunications products. Starting with video conferencing pioneer, PictureTel Corporation and audio conferencing giant, Polycom, Hinman was a leader in the DSL industry as a founder of 2Wire. Mimosa is the latest iteration of his vision to connect people through technology.