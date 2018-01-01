Guest Writer

Chief Marketing Officer of Lattice Engines

Brian Kardon is CMO of Lattice Engines, a leader in predictive marketing and sales technology. Prior to Lattice, Kardon was the CMO and driving force behind Eloqua's explosive growth in the marketing automation sector. Kardon was recently named a Top 10 Global CMO for companies with less than $250 million revenue by The CMO Institute, and a top 10 CMO on Twitter by Social Media Marketing Magazine.