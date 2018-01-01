Brian Pittman

Brian Pittman is a consultant to Ragan Communications and webinar manager for PR Daily’s PR University.

More From Brian Pittman

Here's How to Write PR Copy That Will Get Your Business Noticed
Publicity

Here's How to Write PR Copy That Will Get Your Business Noticed

Here are tips to help you write compelling copy more quickly -- whether for emails, tweets or press releases.
3 min read
How to Get a Standing Ovation During Your Next Speech
Public Speaking

How to Get a Standing Ovation During Your Next Speech

Here are three tips to help you beat the blahs and earn applause the next time you take the stage.
4 min read
How Tapping Emotional Hot Buttons Can Make Your Content Go Viral
Viral Marketing

How Tapping Emotional Hot Buttons Can Make Your Content Go Viral

Here are three ways to bridge unexpected connections and innovative ideas, helping drive viral success.
4 min read
3 Ways to Use Visuals on Social Media to Grab Users' Attention
Visualization

3 Ways to Use Visuals on Social Media to Grab Users' Attention

With so much social media 'noise,' here are a few tips to ensure your images stand out on platforms.
3 min read
3 Simple Ways to Get More Shares on Facebook
Facebook Marketing

3 Simple Ways to Get More Shares on Facebook

Here are a few tips on how to create more shareable posts and campaigns.
3 min read
3 Ways to Expand Your Content's Reach
Content Strategy

3 Ways to Expand Your Content's Reach

Here are three tips to optimize your online PR content for greater reach, readership and results.
3 min read
3 SEO Tips to Help Your PR Content Rank Highly With Google's Latest Update
Public Relations

3 SEO Tips to Help Your PR Content Rank Highly With Google's Latest Update

Google's latest rollout continues the company's commitment to rewarding high-quality, user-focused content with higher rankings.
2 min read
3 Tips for Tapping Into the Power of Blogs
Bloggers

3 Tips for Tapping Into the Power of Blogs

How you can pitch or partner your way to success with bloggers.
3 min read
3 Tips for Writing Unforgettable PR Messages
Public Relations

3 Tips for Writing Unforgettable PR Messages

Unfocused messages can hurt your brand and career. Here are a few easy methods for crafting -- and delivering -- memorable messages in any medium.
3 min read
3 Tips for Creating Great Visual Marketing
Visual Content

3 Tips for Creating Great Visual Marketing

Does your social media need an adrenaline shot? Here are three ways to boost online engagement by making the most of visuals.
3 min read
3 Horrible Press Release Habits to Break
Media Coverage

3 Horrible Press Release Habits to Break

Your professors bear some blame; they lauded florid writing and set minimum lengths for papers. Here are a few salient points for crafting tighter releases.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.