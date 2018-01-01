Brian Rashid

Guest Writer
International Speaker, Branding Expert, and CEO of A Life in Shorts

More From Brian Rashid

Entrepreneurship Has Created a New Mindset for Youth on America's Southern Border
Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship Has Created a New Mindset for Youth on America's Southern Border

A 2,000-mile wall is an absurdity when the internet is making borders ever less relevant to human aspirations.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.