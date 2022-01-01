Brian Scudamore has created three hugely successful brands and an exceptional corporate culture by embracing failure and curating advice from the world's most respected business leaders. He's always taken the road less traveled, spurred on by his insatiable curiosity and drive to do things bigger and better — and always together — with the passionate people at 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, WOW 1 DAY PAINTING, and Shack Shine, all under O2E Brands. Brian is on a mission to share wisdom from 30 years in entrepreneurship to help others realize their biggest dreams, take risks, and start today.

https://brianscudamore.com/