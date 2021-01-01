Brianne West
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Ethique
Brianne West is the founder and CEO of Ethique, the world’s first zero-waste, full-range beauty brand. She was awarded EY Young Entrepreneur of the Year and believes we can have a healthy, awe-inspiring environment, with fairly shared equity for all and sustainable economic growth.
5 Top Tips for Crafting Mission and Vision Statements with Meaning
Here are five key ways to avoid derivative pap and generate statements with depth and traction.
