Brittany Larsen

Leadership
How to Announce Big Changes Without Creating New Problems
Get key employee buy-in before making any announcements.
Relationships
Office Relationships Work a Lot Like Those With Friends and Family
Confront problems head on and face-to-face because you are going to be seeing that face every day.
Raises
Don't Ask for a Raise If You Fall Into 1 of These 3 Categories
As with everything else in life, when you're requesting a raise, timing is everything.
Employee Benefits
United Airlines' Bonus Lottery Was Doomed to Fail. Don't Make the Same Mistake With Your Team.
Your employees don't want rewards -- they want respect.
Public Speaking
What You Need to Assess About Your Audience to Make Your Presentation a Hit
Knowing who you are talking to is the first step to persuading them your idea is worth acting on.
Personal Branding For A Better Life
Building Your Personal Brand Where You Work
To avoid an employment crisis down the road, start doing simple, effective PR for yourself at the office, now.
Growth Strategies
5 Behaviors That Pretty Much Guarantee You Will Never Be Promoted
Stop talking. Start doing.
Female Leaders
How Reflexively Apologizing for Everything All the Time Undermines Your Career
How can you inspire confidence if you are constantly saying you're sorry for doing your job?
Career Change
3 Ways to Avoid a Nasty Breakup When Quitting Your Job
Done right, your former employer will celebrate you, your former colleagues will congratulate you and your bridges will not go up in flames.
Stop Fixating on Your Dream Job and Just Get a Better Job
A long-term career plan only makes sense when it acknowledges that life rarely moves in straight lines.
Company Culture
Millennials Can Bridge the Generation Gap With Boomers
A diverse workplace these days includes co-workers the age of your parents, or the age of your kids.