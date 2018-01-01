Brittany Larsen

Guest Writer
Director of Client Services at Arena Communications
Brittany Larsen started her career as director of communications for a prominent congressman in Washington, DC. and was then recruited to be director of communications for the Governor of Florida. She now leads the client service team at Arena Online, a politically-focused digital marketing firm.

How to Announce Big Changes Without Creating New Problems
Leadership

Get key employee buy-in before making any announcements.
4 min read
Office Relationships Work a Lot Like Those With Friends and Family
Relationships

Confront problems head on and face-to-face because you are going to be seeing that face every day.
4 min read
Don't Ask for a Raise If You Fall Into 1 of These 3 Categories
Raises

As with everything else in life, when you're requesting a raise, timing is everything.
4 min read
United Airlines' Bonus Lottery Was Doomed to Fail. Don't Make the Same Mistake With Your Team.
Employee Benefits

Your employees don't want rewards -- they want respect.
4 min read
What You Need to Assess About Your Audience to Make Your Presentation a Hit
Public Speaking

Knowing who you are talking to is the first step to persuading them your idea is worth acting on.
4 min read
Building Your Personal Brand Where You Work
Personal Branding For A Better Life

To avoid an employment crisis down the road, start doing simple, effective PR for yourself at the office, now.
6 min read
5 Behaviors That Pretty Much Guarantee You Will Never Be Promoted
Growth Strategies

Stop talking. Start doing.
5 min read
How Reflexively Apologizing for Everything All the Time Undermines Your Career
Female Leaders

How can you inspire confidence if you are constantly saying you're sorry for doing your job?
3 min read
3 Ways to Avoid a Nasty Breakup When Quitting Your Job
Career Change

Done right, your former employer will celebrate you, your former colleagues will congratulate you and your bridges will not go up in flames.
5 min read
Stop Fixating on Your Dream Job and Just Get a Better Job
Career Change

A long-term career plan only makes sense when it acknowledges that life rarely moves in straight lines.
5 min read
Millennials Can Bridge the Generation Gap With Boomers
Company Culture

A diverse workplace these days includes co-workers the age of your parents, or the age of your kids.
5 min read
