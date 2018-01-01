Brooke Boyschau and Sophie Cooke

Women Leaders
The Route To The Top For Women In The Workplace
The cumulative wage gap between men and women is more than the price of a house.
Women in Business
Six Ways To Help Empower Female Employees At The Workplace
With continued conversation and support, women are taking the initiative to set expectations about leadership diversity like never before.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Why Thinking Like A Startup Can Help You Win In Today's Competitive Business Environment
Seize the startup mindset, and watch your creativity and imagination light up like a roman candle.
Workplaces
The Perfect Work Environment Has To Be One That Does Not Feel Like, Well, Work
Most employees want and need is a "feel good" space, conducive to focus, self-expression, privacy, collaboration, productivity, good health, and lifestyle convenience.
Client Relationship Management
Five Steps To Delivering On The Philosophy Of Client First, Money Second
Going the extra mile for your clients ensures a long-term relationship that lasts through thick and thin.