Bryan Harmon is the CEO and co-founder of WorldLister, the web application that is transforming the way people sell items online. Born and raised in South Lyon, Mich., he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a sergeant for six years and represented the U.S. Marines in Men's Health Magazine as a body builder. He also received the Navy Achievement Medal. Harmon is now a disabled veteran with two honorable discharges.