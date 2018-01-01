Bryan Stolle

Bryan Stolle

General Partner at Mohr Davidow Ventures
Bryan Stolle is a general partner at Mohr Davidow Ventures, focusing on financial, marketing and education technology investments. Stolle founded his most recent company, Agile Software, in 1995, and led it to both its public offering and eventual acquisition by Oracle.

More From Bryan Stolle

4 Hiring Techniques Needed to Build a Stellar Team
Hiring

4 Hiring Techniques Needed to Build a Stellar Team

Successful entrepreneurs hire for the long run -- not just for today -- avoiding the temptation to settle for people who aren't 'A' players.
3 min read
3 Ways Entrepreneurs Swing and Miss at a Funding Pitch
Pitching Investors

3 Ways Entrepreneurs Swing and Miss at a Funding Pitch

Often entrepreneurs focus on the wrong things during a pitch session, resulting in a strikeout instead of a home run.
5 min read
5 Critical Questions You Need to Ask a Potential Investor
Investors

5 Critical Questions You Need to Ask a Potential Investor

You are choosing investors as much as they are choosing you. Here are five questions to ask potential investors to make sure you are on the same page.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.