Bryan Stolle

Hiring
4 Hiring Techniques Needed to Build a Stellar Team
Successful entrepreneurs hire for the long run -- not just for today -- avoiding the temptation to settle for people who aren't 'A' players.
Pitching Investors
3 Ways Entrepreneurs Swing and Miss at a Funding Pitch
Often entrepreneurs focus on the wrong things during a pitch session, resulting in a strikeout instead of a home run.
Investors
5 Critical Questions You Need to Ask a Potential Investor
You are choosing investors as much as they are choosing you. Here are five questions to ask potential investors to make sure you are on the same page.