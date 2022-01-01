Bryce Lee

Bryce Lee

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Owner of Hand & Home LLC

Bryce Lee is the owner of Hand & Home LLC, a maker of woodworking products located in Central Ohio.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/HandandHomeLLC

'Shop Safe' Provision in the America Competes Act Puts Online Sellers in Danger

By unfairly putting the onus of the counterfeit goods problem squarely on the shoulders of online marketplaces, Shop Safe could effectively reshape the way more than 263 million Americans shop -- and harm small businesses in the process. 

