Caitlin Gould

Co-Founder of Yashi
Caitlin co-founded Yashi, a company that provides location-focused video solutions. She developed and implemented Yashi’s revenue growth strategy.

How to Make It Work When You're Married to Your Co-Founder
When your business partner is your spouse, things can get complicated. Here are three tips to avoid unnecessary conflict.
