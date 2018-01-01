Cameron Keng

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur

Cameron Keng runs the New York-based Keng Group, a CPA firm. Previously he worked for PwC and KPMG. He has founded a nonprofit voluntary income tax clinic called the Keng Institute.

Be Ready to Pay Your Taxes Earlier or It Will Cost You More
You probably didn't hear about the changes in tax law affecting entrepreneurs because it looks like Congress didn't want you to.
The Steep Cost of Filing Your Taxes Late
The IRS has an unofficial policy of cutting entrepreneurs a one-time break on late filing fees, but it's better not to count on it.
What Entrepreneurs Call 'Sweat Equity' the IRS Calls 'Taxable'
Working without a salary for equity might feel like pitching in at your neighbor's barn raising but the government doesn't see it that way.
Sell Losses at Your Failed Company for Cash. Take Full Advantage of Tax Credits.
You worked hard to build your business. Realize all the fruits of your labor when it comes time to file your return.
