Carolina Rogoll

Carolina Rogoll

Guest Writer
Branding Expert, Author of Star Brands, Faculty School of Visual Arts
 Carolina Rogoll is a branding professional on the faculty of the first-ever masters in branding program at the School of Visual Arts and author of Star Brands.

More From Carolina Rogoll

Answer These Questions to Know What Your Business Needs to Grow
Growth Strategies

Answer These Questions to Know What Your Business Needs to Grow

The best way to grow your business is to make sure you're asking the right questions to the right people.
5 min read
What the Smartest Startups Are Getting Right in Marketing
Marketing

What the Smartest Startups Are Getting Right in Marketing

Learn how to create cultures of user experience and feedback from these young entrepreneurs.
6 min read
Where Your Marketing Team Must Focus to Build an Enduring Brand
Marketing

Where Your Marketing Team Must Focus to Build an Enduring Brand

Brands that achieve long-term success have a vision and culture of accountability that begins at the top.
4 min read
5 Steps to Grow Your Business Through ... Happiness
Happiness

5 Steps to Grow Your Business Through ... Happiness

Imagine yourself 'chief happiness officer' at your company.
5 min read
9 Ways to Meet and Understand Your Audience
Target Markets

9 Ways to Meet and Understand Your Audience

Have you had a close encounter with the people buying your product?
5 min read
Brander Beware: 5 Pitfalls That Will Limit Your Startup
Branding

Brander Beware: 5 Pitfalls That Will Limit Your Startup

With proper strategy, clarity, market understanding and action planning, you can increase your chances of success.
6 min read
6 Core Principles of Star Brands
Branding

6 Core Principles of Star Brands

Behind every standout brand are smart, assertive choices and a successful business model.
4 min read
5 Steps to Brand Your Startup for Success
Branding

5 Steps to Brand Your Startup for Success

Knowing what separates those businesses that bottom out from those that bubble up is what can make all the difference.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.