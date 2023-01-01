Catherine Mandungu
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
CEO of Think RevOps
Catherine Mandungu is the founder of Think RevOps, a business and IT consulting firm with deep expertise in revenue operations. She works with founders, C-Suite and private equity firms to help drive profitability of start-ups while ensuring business longevity by creating operational efficiency.
Latest
Science & Technology
You Can Unleash Maximum Efficiency and Streamline Your Processes By Doing This One Thing
Most businesses look to reduce spending in tough times, with the software and digital technology sectors heavily targeted — but this isn't the only option. Here's an alternative.