Chad Reid
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
VP of marketing and communications at Jotform
Chad Reid is the VP of marketing and communications at Jotform. He’s a frequent contributor to various tech and business publications — and an absolute wizard with a Vitamix.
Latest
How to Create an App for Your Business With Zero Coding Experience
With no-code apps, any small business can create its own custom software to expand its audience and improve customer experience
