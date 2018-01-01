Chakib Bouhdary

Dr. Chakib Bouhdary leads SAP’s Ariba Network, and is responsible for leveraging the world’s largest business-to-business trading community to create the next generation e-Commerce platform, enabling connectivity across the value chain between millions of businesses and managing hundreds of billions of real-time business transactions.

Small Firms Spark Growth When They Plug Into Business Networks
Small Firms Spark Growth When They Plug Into Business Networks

Digital business networks introduce small firms to a universe of companies that otherwise wouldn't know they exist.
