Charley Moore

Charley Moore

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Rocket Lawyer

Charley Moore is the founder and CEO of Rocket Lawyer, the simple and affordable online legal service that is used by millions of businesses, entrepreneurs, lawyers and individuals for any legal situation, worldwide.

More From Charley Moore

You're Probably Not Even Thinking About One of Social Media's Biggest Dangers
Cybersecurity

You're Probably Not Even Thinking About One of Social Media's Biggest Dangers

Here's how to protect yourself from identity theft on social media.
4 min read
What You Need to Know to Protect Your Big Idea
Legal Advice

What You Need to Know to Protect Your Big Idea

Trademarks, patents and copyrights are esoteric legal matters of huge importance to entrepreneurs.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.