Charlotte Blank is chief behavioral officer of Maritz, which helps firms move people, through motivation, events and experiences. Blank forges the connection between academic behavioral theory and applied solution practice. Incentive magazine named her one of 2016’s 25 Most Influential People in the Incentive Industry.
Entrepreneur Mindset
'Why Does My Business Experience More Obstacles Than Others?' (Hint: It Doesn't.)
Some entrepreneurs feel as if the universe is working against them. It's a phenomenon called the headwinds/tailwinds effect.
Project Grow
Orangetheory Fitness Lessons About Human Behavior and Entrepreneurial Success
Orangetheory proves that behavior science can create thousands of loyal, delighted consumers of burpees and hill sprints, so surely, the rest of us can learn from it.