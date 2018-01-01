Cheolwon Charlie Lee

CEO, True Balance

Charlie has won recognition for playing pivotal roles in the growing and leading of well-known businesses of mobile service segment from carrier billing and VAS(Value-added-service) to Smartphone apps in 5 different countries in Asia Pacific.  Discovered the fast-evolving mobile ecosystem due to the emergence of smartphones especially in India and seized the opportunity to jump into business with university colleagues (Balance Hero co-founders Jay and Martin) in discussion with ‘New Business Strategy’ a market larger than Korea.

He developed True balance business model and launched a commercial platform for smartphone users to check the balance and recharge by utilising this app. He also established Balance Hero in-house venture at Access Mobile.

Charlie has in depth exposure to deal structuring, business investment, telecom services. He is identified as a thought leader for the development and policy making on mobile ecosystem.

 

He is a keen golfer and tech enthusiast with diversified interests in social upliftment.

