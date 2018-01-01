Chirag Prajapati

Co-founder, Digikonn
Chirag is a Co-Founder of Digikonn, a digital marketing company rendering their services in the areas of branding, contents strategic planning, digital marketing and conversation rate optimisation. Chirag, with an experience of 7+ year in the IT industry as senior digital marketer, has rendered his services to various industry verticals as a digital marketing consultant and thought provoking articles on various channels are there to his credit.

Here's How Privacy is Threatened by AR/VR
Virtual Reality

The digital information that one puts online today is practically impossible to be erased from the internet
5 min read
Four Ways You're Probably Addicted to Virtual Reality Already
Virtual Reality

The recent advent of VR technologies has led to an increased psychological dependence amongst individuals on such technologies
5 min read
What are the Legal Issues That Stare at Augmented/Virtual Reality?
Virtual Reality

VR/AR presents many challenges to the existing doctrines and policies which need to be examined closely to adapt to changing times
8 min read
Edutainment: How Virtual Reality is Disrupting the Education Sector
Education

Virtual advancements have the capability of making students feeling more dedicated and motivated
6 min read
The Conformity Stigma: Is Our Virtual Behaviour Impacting the Way We Really Behave?
virtual world

Research shows that violent experiences in the virtual world may lead to increased aggressive behaviour in the real world too
5 min read
Winning Virtual Friends and Influencing Virtual People - Guide to Social Influence
Virtual Reality

Virtual reality presents challenges to people who create the simulations as well as people who spend time using them
6 min read
How Everyone Can be a Partner of Your Digital Marketing Campaign
Digital Marketing

A talented marketing agency would make a lot of difference in your company's popularity.
3 min read
How to Create Snowball Effect with Digital Marketing Strategies
Digital Marketing

Social media and mobile apps are seen to play a big role when it comes to advertising a product
4 min read
The Dos and Don'ts of Digital Marketing
Online Marketing

SEO optimisation is important, but in addition, it is necessary to formulate proper online marketing plans
4 min read
An Insight into The Futuristic Search & SEO
SEO Tips

An entry to the market has become quite easy but to achieve and maintain growth has perplexed genius marketing brains
5 min read
Pay-per-click Advertising: A Winning Game of Branding
Pay-Per-Click

A PPC ad campaign through Google and Bing is sure to generate satisfactory traffic on your website
4 min read
How a Successful Digital Marketing Strategy Can Convert Crowd into Customers
Food Tech

Strategy for any business, be it a business of a food service industry or other, has two fundamental processes - formulation and implementation
4 min read
Sound Content Strategy Only Way to Combat the Competition
Digital Marketing

Contents voice a brand of the company and the voicing should have the soul conveying the message in the right direction, for the right purpose
5 min read
How to Measure Digital Marketing Campaign
Digital Marketing Strategy

More than the number of posts one makes on a day, it is crucial to ascertain the right thought process that worked in the drafting of each post
3 min read
How AI-enabled Real-time Optimization Will Shape Content in Future
Artificial Intelligence

Digital marketers can well frame a strategy based on this analysis of the pinpointed audiences from different domains
3 min read
