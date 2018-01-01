Chirag Prajapati

Virtual Reality
Here's How Privacy is Threatened by AR/VR
The digital information that one puts online today is practically impossible to be erased from the internet
Virtual Reality
Four Ways You're Probably Addicted to Virtual Reality Already
The recent advent of VR technologies has led to an increased psychological dependence amongst individuals on such technologies
Virtual Reality
What are the Legal Issues That Stare at Augmented/Virtual Reality?
VR/AR presents many challenges to the existing doctrines and policies which need to be examined closely to adapt to changing times
Education
Edutainment: How Virtual Reality is Disrupting the Education Sector
Virtual advancements have the capability of making students feeling more dedicated and motivated
virtual world
The Conformity Stigma: Is Our Virtual Behaviour Impacting the Way We Really Behave?
Research shows that violent experiences in the virtual world may lead to increased aggressive behaviour in the real world too
Virtual Reality
Winning Virtual Friends and Influencing Virtual People - Guide to Social Influence
Virtual reality presents challenges to people who create the simulations as well as people who spend time using them
Digital Marketing
How Everyone Can be a Partner of Your Digital Marketing Campaign
A talented marketing agency would make a lot of difference in your company's popularity.
Digital Marketing
How to Create Snowball Effect with Digital Marketing Strategies
Social media and mobile apps are seen to play a big role when it comes to advertising a product
Online Marketing
The Dos and Don'ts of Digital Marketing
SEO optimisation is important, but in addition, it is necessary to formulate proper online marketing plans
SEO Tips
An Insight into The Futuristic Search & SEO
An entry to the market has become quite easy but to achieve and maintain growth has perplexed genius marketing brains
Pay-Per-Click
Pay-per-click Advertising: A Winning Game of Branding
A PPC ad campaign through Google and Bing is sure to generate satisfactory traffic on your website
Food Tech
How a Successful Digital Marketing Strategy Can Convert Crowd into Customers
Strategy for any business, be it a business of a food service industry or other, has two fundamental processes - formulation and implementation
Digital Marketing
Sound Content Strategy Only Way to Combat the Competition
Contents voice a brand of the company and the voicing should have the soul conveying the message in the right direction, for the right purpose
Digital Marketing Strategy
How to Measure Digital Marketing Campaign
More than the number of posts one makes on a day, it is crucial to ascertain the right thought process that worked in the drafting of each post
Artificial Intelligence
How AI-enabled Real-time Optimization Will Shape Content in Future
Digital marketers can well frame a strategy based on this analysis of the pinpointed audiences from different domains