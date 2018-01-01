Chris Beauchamp

Guest Writer

Developer Evangelist at Crittercism

Chris lives, breathes and eats mobile. He has published a number of apps to both iTunes and Google Play that have accumulated more than 25 million downloads. He is currently a developer evangelist at Crittercism, a service that provides mobile app performance insights to help developers improve their app, where he discusses many of the methods and tools he has used to build successful apps.