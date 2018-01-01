Chris Campbell

Online Reviews
Online Reviews Are the New Social Proof
Star ratings and testimonials from strangers influence behavior and buying habits. It's time to start managing the conversation around your brand.
Leadership
7 Traits of Exceptional Leaders In the Age of Customer Feedback
Leadership increasingly involves your ability, and willingness, to listen.
Branding
The Only 3 Things to Do (Over and Over) to Make Your Brand Stand Out
Connect with customers on an emotional level, consistently.
Customer Relationship Management
Listening to Feedback Is How You Fight Customer Attrition
Customers are talking more than ever -- review sites, social media, or on a company blog's comment string -- but few business owners are listening and taking it to heart.
Customer Loyalty
How to Turn a Reviewer Into a Forever Customer
Fostering loyalty increases the likelihood of long-term growth and sustainability.
Reputation Management
Star Ratings Matter Just as Much as (If Not More Than) Online Reviews
Research shows how even an average 3-star rating for your business can hurt your bottom line.
Social Media Marketing
8 Creative Ways to Rustle Up Online Reviews
By encouraging customers to share opinions, you demonstrate that your business is the kind that values customer feedback.