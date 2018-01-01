Chris Campbell

Chris Campbell

Guest Writer
CEO of ReviewTrackers
Chris Campbell is the CEO of ReviewTrackers.

More From Chris Campbell

Online Reviews Are the New Social Proof
Online Reviews

Online Reviews Are the New Social Proof

Star ratings and testimonials from strangers influence behavior and buying habits. It's time to start managing the conversation around your brand.
6 min read
7 Traits of Exceptional Leaders In the Age of Customer Feedback
Leadership

7 Traits of Exceptional Leaders In the Age of Customer Feedback

Leadership increasingly involves your ability, and willingness, to listen.
5 min read
The Only 3 Things to Do (Over and Over) to Make Your Brand Stand Out
Branding

The Only 3 Things to Do (Over and Over) to Make Your Brand Stand Out

Connect with customers on an emotional level, consistently.
5 min read
Listening to Feedback Is How You Fight Customer Attrition
Customer Relationship Management

Listening to Feedback Is How You Fight Customer Attrition

Customers are talking more than ever -- review sites, social media, or on a company blog's comment string -- but few business owners are listening and taking it to heart.
5 min read
How to Turn a Reviewer Into a Forever Customer
Customer Loyalty

How to Turn a Reviewer Into a Forever Customer

Fostering loyalty increases the likelihood of long-term growth and sustainability.
5 min read
Star Ratings Matter Just as Much as (If Not More Than) Online Reviews
Reputation Management

Star Ratings Matter Just as Much as (If Not More Than) Online Reviews

Research shows how even an average 3-star rating for your business can hurt your bottom line.
5 min read
8 Creative Ways to Rustle Up Online Reviews
Social Media Marketing

8 Creative Ways to Rustle Up Online Reviews

By encouraging customers to share opinions, you demonstrate that your business is the kind that values customer feedback.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.