Co-founder and President, Bonfyre

Chris Dornfeld is co-founder and president of Bonfyre, a private social communication platform that is helping organizations align culture and engage employees. For 20 years, Dornfeld has applied his talents in strategy, technology and performance management to build high-performing organizations spanning startups, corporations and higher education; he has also served as the CIO for the city of St. Louis.

5 Things Smart Entrepreneurs Can Do to Engage Their Workforces
Employee Engagement

Leaders usually do a better job of telling employees what they do wrong than championing the behavior they want to see.
