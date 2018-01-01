S. Chris Edmonds is the founder and CEO of the Purposeful Culture Group and a senior consultant with @KenBlanchard. He is a speaker and executive consultant. Edmonds has written six books and two ChangeThis manifestos. His latest book, The Culture Engine, aims to help leaders create workplace inspiration with an organizational constitution. Join Edmonds for his Culture Leadership Roundtable, a one-morning-a-month series from March to September, in Denver, Colorado.
Employee Feedback
When It Comes to Harassment, Workplace Silence Doesn't Mean Everything Is OK
You'll only know with a high degree of confidence that everything's good at your company if you measure and listen to employee perceptions.
Strategic Leadership
Institute 'Spring Training' for Your Business
Regular 'summits' will help ensure that everyone is on the same page.
Servant Leadership
3 Ways to Avoid the Leadership Mistakes That Undermine Your Team
Among the great challenges of leadership is that when you are getting wrong, there is nobody but you to point it out.
Employee Engagement
To Boost Your Business Treat Employees as Well as Your Customers
Workers who feel neglected and poorly treated are not likle to treat customers any better.
Delegation
Is There Too Much to Do or Are You Not Delegating Enough?
Business owners who try to do it all themselves usually don't get it all done.
Company Culture
To Have the Company Culture That Achieves All Your Goals, Work at It Every Day
Spelling out the values that guide your company and living them consistently is not magic but the results it brings will seem so.
Company Culture
The Best Way to Avoid Toxic Hires Is to Articulate Your Company Values
Companies that make their values plain are far less likely to suffer the trauma of problem employees.
Company values
The 3 Ways Respecting Your Team Builds Your Business
As leaders do unto employees, so employees do unto customers.
Management Style
3 Keys to Hiring Great Bosses in Your Company
Managers with both good technical and people skills are essential for growing your business.
Project Grow
3 Steps to Creating an Inspiring Workplace
Inspiration is not random nor just good luck. It can be nurtured every day, once you identify the loftier purpose of your company.
Project Grow
The 5 Secrets of Great Bosses
Top-notch leaders do more than drive sales. They create and foster positive work environments that inspire greatness among others.