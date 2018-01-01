Chris Herbert and Christian Smith

Chris Herbert and Christian Smith

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Phone Halo CEO and Co-founder of TrackR

Chris Herbert and Christian Smith are the co-founders of Phone Halo, based in Santa Barbara, Calif. Their product, TrackR, provides a solution for the time-consuming task of finding misplaced and lost items, including keys, wallets and bikes. 

Tackling the Unsexy Business of Inventory Management
Managing Inventory

Many entrepreneurs are ill-equipped for the balancing act of ensuring enough products are delivered on time without having too many lying around.
4 min read
Strategic Networking and How to Make the Most of Your Evenings
Networking

Here's how to turn the experience into worthwhile (and enjoyable) time spent.
4 min read
Hold the Phone! Don't Outsource Customer Support Just Yet.
Customer Support

Here are five reasons to keep a support team in-house.
4 min read
Customer Support Is as Easy as 1, 2, 3
Customer Support

Resource-constrained startups short on cash can implement a lean response strategy that turns consumers into advocates.
4 min read
Hello? Is Someone There? Why Customer Support Matters.
Customer Support

Your service team can not only address client problems but give valuable feedback to your company and product.
4 min read
The Ultimate Test: Turning Your Cool Idea Into a Great Product
Manufacturing

Developing careful manufacturing design guidelines and specifications along with continuous reviews will help ensure you deliver on what your customers desire.
4 min read
5 Things to Consider When Looking for a Manufacturer in China
Growth Strategies

Lessons one company learned while developing its first product.
4 min read
