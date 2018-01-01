Chris Hutchins

executives
Why I Need a Chief of Staff and You Probably Do, Too
Forget what's been happening at the White House and in Silicon Valley. A chief of staff can actually help your company soar.
Entrepreneur Mindset
5 Reasons Why You Should Always Say Yes, Even When the Answer is No
Ensure every choice you make is a nod in the right direction.
Starting a Business
I Left a Job at Google to Start My Own Company -- Here's How I Made the Transition
Leaving a corporate job for entrepreneurship can be stressful, but doing these four things can help.