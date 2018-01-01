Chris Kelleher is an award-winning small-business advisor and attorney. He's also a sought-after speaker and the founder and resident legal guru of The Law Firm For Businesses, a boutique law firm that helps business owners creatively solve their business and legal problems.
Five Surprises in the New Junk Fax Law
The new junk fax law changes how you can fax information to customers. Here's five gotchas you weren't expecting.
The New Bankruptcy Laws: What You Need to Know
Even if you're not planning to file for bankruptcy, you may be surprised how the new law impacts your biz.
Benefiting From the New Bankruptcy Law
How this year's bankruptcy act protects you if one of your customers or tenants files for bankruptcy
The New Junk Fax Law: An Overview
Find out how the new law changes the way you're able to fax information to customers.
Beware These Biz Scams
Our legal expert shares two new -- and ingenious -- scams every business owner should know about.
5 Litigation Secrets
These tips may keep your business out of court--or possibly help you win if you get there.
Who Will Pay Your Legal Fees?
When writing contracts, follow these tips for determining who should be responsible for legal fees.
What to Know About the New Bankruptcy Laws
Even if you're not planning to file for bankruptcy, you may be surprised how the new law impacts your business.
Keeping It Top Secret
Keep competitors away from your formula for success. Use these five rules to protect your trade secrets.
How to Protect Your Business's Trade Secrets
These five rules will help safeguard some of your company's most important assets.
The Basics on FACTA
Learn how this new FTC rule on document storage and disposal could affect your business.
Who's Gonna Pay Your Legal Fees?
When writing contracts, follow these tips for determining who should be responsible for legal fees.