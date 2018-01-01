Chris Kelleher

Chris Kelleher is an award-winning small-business advisor and attorney. He's also a sought-after speaker and the founder and resident legal guru of The Law Firm For Businesses, a boutique law firm that helps business owners creatively solve their business and legal problems.

Five Surprises in the New Junk Fax Law

The new junk fax law changes how you can fax information to customers. Here's five gotchas you weren't expecting.
4 min read
The New Bankruptcy Laws: What You Need to Know

Even if you're not planning to file for bankruptcy, you may be surprised how the new law impacts your biz.
6 min read
Benefiting From the New Bankruptcy Law

How this year's bankruptcy act protects you if one of your customers or tenants files for bankruptcy
5 min read
The New Junk Fax Law: An Overview
Find out how the new law changes the way you're able to fax information to customers.
4 min read
Benefiting From the New Bankruptcy Law
How this year's bankruptcy act protects you if one of your customers or tenants files for bankruptcy
5 min read
Beware These Biz Scams

Our legal expert shares two new -- and ingenious -- scams every business owner should know about.
4 min read
5 Litigation Secrets
These tips may keep your business out of court--or possibly help you win if you get there.
5 min read
Beware of These Business Scams
Our legal expert shares two new--and ingenious--scams every business owner should know about.
4 min read
Who Will Pay Your Legal Fees?

When writing contracts, follow these tips for determining who should be responsible for legal fees.
5 min read
Paying the Lawyers

When writing contracts, follow these tips for determining who should be responsible for legal fees.
5 min read
What to Know About the New Bankruptcy Laws
Even if you're not planning to file for bankruptcy, you may be surprised how the new law impacts your business.
6 min read
Keeping It Top Secret

Keep competitors away from your formula for success. Use these five rules to protect your trade secrets.
4 min read
How to Protect Your Business's Trade Secrets
These five rules will help safeguard some of your company's most important assets.
4 min read
The Basics on FACTA
Learn how this new FTC rule on document storage and disposal could affect your business.
7 min read
Who's Gonna Pay Your Legal Fees?
When writing contracts, follow these tips for determining who should be responsible for legal fees.
5 min read
