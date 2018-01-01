Chris McIntyre

Chris McIntyre

Chris McIntyre is the author of The Roadmap to Freedom: A Small-Business Owner's Guide to Connecting People to a Core Message (Entrepreneur Press, 2012). He is a motivational speaker, executive coach and consultant focused on peak productivity. He is based in San Diego, Calif.

More From Chris McIntyre

Need a Vacation? How to Make Your Company Run Without You
Entrepreneurs

Need a Vacation? How to Make Your Company Run Without You

Entrusting employees with running your business so you can take a break this summer is important for your wellbeing. Here's how.
3 min read
How to Attract Top Candidates Without Posting to Job Boards
Growth Strategies

How to Attract Top Candidates Without Posting to Job Boards

Everyone else is flocking online to find new employees. Here are five ways you can uncover superstar job candidates without visiting a single site.
5 min read
How to Hire Superstar Employees
Growth Strategies

How to Hire Superstar Employees

Making sure you hire the best employees -- and the right employees -- for your business isn't a matter of luck. Here are six steps you should take to guarantee you'll land superstar talent.
5 min read
How to Start Off New Employees on the Right Foot
Growth Strategies

How to Start Off New Employees on the Right Foot

Don't just hire a great job candidate and ignore them. Instead, find out why getting them to offer three very specific updates after their first 30 days can help them thrive.
5 min read
Time Starved? How to Keep Meetings Short
Ready for Anything

Time Starved? How to Keep Meetings Short

Lengthy meetings can be the bane of ambitious business owners. Here's a plan for training employees to get to the point quickly and solve problems for you.
4 min read
Nightmare on Main Street: Workers That Can Sap Your Soul
Growth Strategies

Nightmare on Main Street: Workers That Can Sap Your Soul

A horror-story employee can turn a high-performing team into zombies. Here's how to recognize this familiar plot line.
4 min read
Make the Firing Process Easier
Growth Strategies

Make the Firing Process Easier

Firing an employee is likely low on your list of favorite tasks. These tips can help make this difficult situation as easy as possible for both you and the employee.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.