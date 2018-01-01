Chris Sandlund

Management Buzz 03/03
The long-term effects of employee theft; flexible "sick" days for your workers
Management Buzz 2/03
How elder caregiving affects your business; closing the door on an employee tax scam
Management Buzz 1/03
Why you may want to have your lawyer give your company the once-over; the consequences of firing your CEO
Leadership
Your Weaknesses
With our expert's help, you can follow these entrepreneurs' examples and turn your weak points into problems solved.
Remember When
These are the milestones you'll remember 2003 by. Hope you take advantage.
Microsoft Is No Softy
It looks like Gates and Co. are playing hardball with Licensing 6.0. Is it worth it?
Homing Devices
Chipping in for employees' home broadband can really pay off.
Bidding War
eBay may be just the place for that old business that you're not using anymore.
Management Buzz 12/02
When--and when not--to use humor; planning for the birth of your employees' children
Management Buzz 11/02
Why understanding your tech employees is important; a building that inspires invigorating interchanges
Leadership
Trust Is a Must
In the eyes of employees, investors, clients and the public at large, honesty is the only policy that will do.
Management Buzz 10/02
Why laid-off execs are seeking smaller firms; brainstorming tips
Management Buzz 09/02
Helping new employees get acclimated; why including your employees is a good thing
Management Buzz 08/02
Who's not getting the ax these days and books to help inspire you
Management Buzz 07/02
Why you need to spend quality time with your employees