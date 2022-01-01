Chris Swonger

Chris Swonger

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President & CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States

Follow Chris Swonger on Social

Latest

Whiskey

With Whiskey Tariffs Finally Suspended, American Distillers Raise a Toast

With tariffs suspended, craft distillers across the country can finally sell their products in the U.K. and EU without the burden of heavy tariffs, but the solution is only temporary.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like