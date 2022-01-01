Christian Massa

Christian Massa

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Purple Media

Christian Massa is an actor, entrepreneur and author for Yahoo. He's the founder of PurpleMedia, a media company specializing in helping people in the entertainment industry share their stories with the world.

https://Purplemedia.org

Follow Christian Massa on Social

Instagram

Latest

Entrepreneurs

How To Sell Your Screenplay To Netflix

Have a screenplay and want to see it on the big screen? It may not be as hard as you think.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like