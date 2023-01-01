Christina Chara Ioannou
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of CCIcomms LTD
Christina Ioannou is the Founder of CCIcomms LTD. She is a seasoned international Communications & PR professional, specializing in strategic communication solutions for the cultural industries and affairs, luxury and design. She has led more than 70 global communications campaigns to date.
Latest
Social Media
From Dog Pictures to Art Memes, Here's What to Learn From the Social Media Tactics of Major Museums
To run a more creative social media campaign, follow these five social media tactics from world-famous museums.