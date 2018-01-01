Christopher Lindholst

Christopher Lindholst

Guest Writer
CEO of Restworks

Christopher Lindholst is CEO and co-founder of MetroNaps, a company that has been fighting fatigue in the workplace since 2003. A pioneer in corporate fatigue management solutions, Christopher has built a client base and established partnerships on four continents. In 2009, he oversaw the development of MetroNaps’ i20 system, which has since become the leading technology for optimizing workplace napping. Christopher is a frequent speaker at corporations and conferences, where he talks about implementing sleep into corporate wellbeing programs.

Why Leaders Should Welcome Employees Napping on the Job
Well-rested workers are happier, more effective and better prepared to engage customers in positive ways.
5 min read
